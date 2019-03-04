Washington CB Byron Murphy Had Formal Combine Meeting With Steelers

Washington cornerback Byron Murphy is considered one of the best at his position when it comes to this year’s draft class and during his Sunday scouting combine press conference in Indianapolis, he let it be known that he had already had a formal meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin.

“I had a formal meeting with them, I liked how it went and we’ll see how it goes,” Murphy said.

Murphy, who declared for this year’s draft back in January as an underclassman, intercepted 7 passes and was credited with 20 total breakups during his last two seasons at Washington. He also registered 74 total tackles in the 20 games he played in to go along with 2 forced fumbles and a sack.

Measuring in at Indianapolis at 5106, 190-pounds, Murphy did 14 reps on the bench press on Sunday and on Monday he’s expected to go through the rest of the on-the-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Murphy is currently expected by many to be selected in the first-round of this year’s draft. He stated on Sunday that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is his favorite NFL corner and that he has studied him a lot.

“I’m from Arizona, so I kind of grew up as a Cardinals fan, always watching his game and his highlights,” Murphy said.

As you would probably expect, Murphy considers himself the best cornerback in this year’s draft class.

“The best corner in the draft,” Murphy described himself, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle “(I’m) a corner that can do everything. (I’m) physical. I like to tackle, cover, man-to-man, zone. You’re going to get everything.”