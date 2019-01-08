Video: Washington CB Byron Murphy Interception/Pass Breakup Compilation Highlights

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to the top cornerbacks in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many interception and pass breakup compilation videos as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Pittsburgh Steelers might possibly consider in the first several rounds.

While I won’t be able to track down every career college interception and pass breakup for every top player that I highlight in this series, I should be able to find a good majority of them for you to examine.

In this compilation video, we’ll look at Washington cornerback Byron Murphy, who will more than likely be selected somewhere during the first 60 selections of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murphy registered 7 total interceptions in the 20 games that he played in at Washington dating back to 2017 and 4 of them came last season. Additionally, Murphy had 20 total pass breakups during that two-year span with 13 coming last season. Fortunately, I was able to track down all 7 of Murphy’s interceptions as well as all 20 of his pass breakups over the course of the last two seasons for you along with several replays of each.

we’ll have a more detailed breakdown of Murphy in the coming weeks but with the Steelers likely being in the market to draft another cornerback this year and with the Washington product declaring this week, I wanted to get this initial video put together for everyone to watch as soon as possible.

Murphy’s career interceptions:

Murphy’s career pass breakups: