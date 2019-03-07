Todd McShay 2019 Mock Draft 3.0: Steelers Select Michigan LB Devin Bush

Several media draft analysts are now releasing new mock draft versions now that the 2019 NFL scouting combine is over and Todd McShay of ESPN is now included in that group. McShay, who released his third mock draft for 2019 on Wednesday, once again has the Steelers selecting Michigan linebacker Devin Bush with the 20th overall selection in the first-round. McShay also mocked Bush to the Steelers in his last offering that was published on February 7.

McShay writes in his latest mock draft of the Steelers possible selection of Bush:

Pittsburgh hasn’t been able to replace Ryan Shazier in the middle of that linebacker group. We’ve seen Bush go sideline to sideline with Michigan, but his 4.43 40 time at the combine really drove home just how fast this kid is. He’s an every-down talent and would fit in nicely with an already strong defense.

Bush certainly did have a strong combine as not only did he measure in at 5110, 234-pounds, which was a little taller and heavier than many expected he would be, he also ran a 4.43-second 40-yard-dash in addition to posting a vertical jump of 40.5-inches and a broad jump of 10’4″. Bush’s 20-yard shuttle time of 4.23-seconds and three-cone time of 6.93-seconds were also impressive.

Bush and LSU linebacker Devin White are very much poised to be the first two linebackers drafted this year with the former expected to be selected first. There’s a good chance that Bush will still be available come the Steelers first-round selection and thus it will be interesting to see if they choose him should that indeed happen. We’ll have a comparison of Bush and White in an upcoming post.

The Michigan pro day this year is currently scheduled for March 15 and it will be surprising if Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin are not on hand for it.

Bush, who declared for the 2019 NFL Draft as an underclassman in December, recorded 191 total tackles, 1 interception, 10 sacks and 14 total pass breakups in the 38 games he played in at Michigan. 19 of his tackles resulted in lost yardage. He was named the 2018 Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year by the Big 10 conference as well as the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year. Below are his season-by-season grades that PFF has on Bush.

Devin Bush is headed to the NFL after a successful career at Michigan. pic.twitter.com/v54lYJS0zl — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 15, 2019

We have already profiled Bush for the site and you can read that offering from Josh Carney below.