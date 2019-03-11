The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Trading Of AB Breakdown, Free Agency Preview, Mock Draft, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 92 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I immediately get to the Pittsburgh Steelers trading of wide receiver Antonio Browns to the Oakland Raiders. Alex and I break down the trade of Brown from several different angles in addition to going over why the Steelers likely only received the compensation that they did, We recap what all Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenaus, has since said about the trade and how what his client was able to accomplish isn’t likely to be duplicated any time soon.

We also discuss how the Steelers business model isn’t likely to change due to what happened with Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell over the course of the last few seasons and why recent media narratives that the wide receiver wasn’t fairly compensated during his time in Pittsburgh are false.

While the Steelers now have 10 picks scheduled in the 2019 NFL Draft as a result of them recently trading away Brown and tackler Marcus Gilbert these past few days, Alex and I explain why we think the team will eventually use a few of those to trade up somewhere in the early rounds.

With free agency about to start, Alex and I go over what the Steelers plans in the coming weeks might be. We also go over some positions they might address in free agency in addition to talking about a few targets they might show interest in on top of a few others they might not, such as wide receiver Golden Tate and a few others.

Alex released his latest mock draft on Monday so we review it thoroughly. Will the Steelers use a draft pick this year on either a kicker or a punter? Alex and I discuss that topic as well during this podcast episode.

A former Steelers running back recently accused quarterback Ben Roethlisberger of purposefully fumbling late in a 2014 game so we address that topic some. We also discuss the expected forthcoming contract extension of Roethlisberger and if he had anything to do with center Maurkice Pouncey getting his contract extension done earlier this offseason than expected.

As usual, we close this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners over the course of the last several days.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2019-mar-11-episode-1132

