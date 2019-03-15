The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Recent Signings, Contract Numbers, Boswell News, Pro Days, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 94 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I immediately get to breaking down new Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Donte Moncrief, who signed a two-year free agent contract with the team on Thursday. We talk about what we’ve already learned about Moncrief as a player in our quick reviews of his tape and what we think about the signing overall and he’ll fit in offensively.

Moncrief and new Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson both met the media on Thursday so Alex and I review the main talking points to come out of their press conferences. We discuss what other positions the Steelers might still address in free agency and if outside linebacker Justin Houston will be a treasonable target.

The Steelers have also re-signed defensive tackle Daniel McCullers and punter Jordan Berry since our last episode so we go over those transactions and decisions in addition to discussing wide receiver Eli Rogers being signed to a new two-year contract. We circle back and discuss the new contract numbers for outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo and why they make his re-signing a bit easier to swallow.

Did the Steelers get kicker Chris Boswell to move back his roster bonus due date recently? It appears as though they did so Alex and I discuss that topic for a bit and what it could mean for Boswell.

The Steelers are making their presences known at a few college pro days as usual so Alex and I update them being at Michigan on Friday after being at Clemson on Thursday. Alex gives a quick rundown of the early Steelers sightings at college pro days so far in March.

We wind down this show by looking closer at the contract numbers associated with the four-year deal that former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell signed Thursday with the New York Jets.

As usual, we close this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners over the course of the last several days.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

As usual, we close this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners over the course of the last several days.

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 94 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

