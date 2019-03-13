The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Recent Signings, Bell To Jets, Contract Data, Free Agents, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 93 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I immediately get to the New York Jets signing of Pittsburgh Steelers free agent running back Le’Veon Bell late Tuesday. We talk about the early numbers related to Bell’s new deal and discuss the gamble he made last season and how he ultimately played out for him. We look at all angles related to Bell’s situation as objectively as we can.

The Steelers came to terms with free agent cornerback Steven Nelson on Tuesday so Alex and I give our early thoughts on him ahead of our more in depth tape studies and breakdowns of the former member of the Kansas City Chiefs. We also discuss what Nelson’s Tuesday signing might mean for the Steelers when it comes to addressing the cornerback position during the draft.

The steelers also re-signed outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo on Tuesday so we discuss his early contract numbers and the decision to bring him back at the price they did. We also discuss what other positions the Steelers might address in free agency moving forward into the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

We go over the final numbers of the contracts recently signed by Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and guard Ramon Foster in addition to discussing a few contract tollings. We move on to address the Steelers salary cap situation pending the team’s Tuesday signings.

Other teams in the AFC North have had busy starts to free agency so we bring you up to date on what the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens have done over the course of the last few days.

As usual, we close this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners over the course of the last several days. We end by passing on to listeners the breaking news of the Steelers re-signing punter Jordan Berry Wednesday morning.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Recent Signings, Bell To Jets, Contract Data, Free Agents, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2019-mar-13-episode-1133

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 93 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n