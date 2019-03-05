The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Free Agent Targets, NFL Combine, Draft Prospects, AB Interview, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 90 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all transpired during the recently concluded NFL scouting combine. We discuss players we feel had their pre-draft stock rise and drop over the course of the last week and why. We also discuss several players we both look forward to learning more about in the coming weeks.

Alex has released his annual list of potential free agent targets for the Pittsburgh Steelers, so we review several of the players included on that. We also discuss what the Steelers likely to-do list is between now and the start of the new league year.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown recently had a long sit-down interview with Jeff Darlington of ESPN so Alex and I discus a few talking points from that in addition to discussing what the current trade speculation is for him now that the combine is over.

As usual, we close this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners over the course of the last several days.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

