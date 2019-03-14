Steelers Sign WR Donte Moncrief To Two Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their first addition at receiver since trading away Antonio Brown, adding Donte Moncrief, inked to a two year deal. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Jaguars’ WR Donte Moncrief reached agreement on a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steeelrs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2019

Moncrief is capable of being a big-play threat, needed with the loss of Brown. For his career, he’s averaged nearly 13 yards per catch. Last year in Jacksonville, he caught 48 passes for 669 yards and three touchdowns.

Moncrief was the Colts third round pick in the 2014 draft. As a rookie, he caught 32 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns. After four years in Indy, he took a one-year deal in Jacksonville worth $7 million. He’s had plenty of success against Pittsburgh too, catching 16 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers in his career. That’s the second-most of any team he’s ever gone up against, trailing only the Jaguars, who saw him twice a year in the AFC South.

Look for a more in-depth post on Moncrief’s game early Thursday morning.

New #Steelers WR Donte Moncrief had 3 TD receptions last season and here is one of them pic.twitter.com/5YjO4IsPJn — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) March 14, 2019

Some contested catches in Moncrief's highlight reel #Steelers pic.twitter.com/as1Rl1vVZW — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) March 14, 2019

Developing story.