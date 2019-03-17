Steelers’ Seven Shots – Sunday, March 17, 2019

Every Sunday during the offseason I plan on recapping for you seven items related to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL that may have fallen through the cracks the past week that should be worth your time to read or watch. This weekly feature will be entitled “Steelers’ Seven Shots.”

Shot #1 – The Steelers honored the late Dan Rooney on the 10th anniversary of his appointment as U.S. ambassador to Ireland during Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pittsburgh. Steelers staff, Rooney family members, and former and current players were scheduled to participate in Saturday’s parade, which began downtown.

Current and former @steelers, along with members of the Rooney family, took part in the @PghStPatsParade to honor the late Chairman and U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney. More: https://t.co/E2Dn5yeaV0 pic.twitter.com/f85fNzFpzd — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) March 16, 2019

Shot #2 – Missi Matthews of steelers.com has already sat down and conducted interviews with the Steelers two newest players, cornerback Steven Nelson and wide receiver Donte Moncrief. If you missed both of those Facetime segments, you can watch them below.

Steven Nelson discusses the free agency process that brought him to Black & Gold, looks back on his pre-draft visit in Pittsburgh, talks about what he brings to the team and his first impression of his new home. #FaceTime | @Nelson_Island pic.twitter.com/FnPGxdrESO — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 15, 2019

Donte Moncrief talks about how he ended up in Pittsburgh, his dad's lifelong love of the Black & Gold, playing with his college teammate Mike Hilton (and the story of Feed Moncrief), the WR room and more.#FaceTime | @drm_12 pic.twitter.com/IRYCyjHhwt — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 17, 2019

Shot #3 – Speaking of Moncrief, he was the center of a song and music video by King Kobraz when he played at Mississippi. ‘Feed Moncrief’ is a very catch tune and you can see the complete music video of the song from several years ago below. This song is much better than anything former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has released to date.

Shot #4 – The Steelers recently traded wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders for their third and fifth-round sections in this year’s draft. On the heels of that trade, Raiders new general manager Mike Mayock was a guest on The Dan Patrick Show a few days ago and he explained how the deal came to together after it had almost fell apart a few times. The full interview is very much worth your time to watch.

Shot #5 – In case you missed the news Saturday night, former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel has now signed with the Memphis Express of the AAF and he’ll likely be the team’s new starter in the very distant future. In the Express’ Saturday game, starting quarterback Zach Mettenberger, who spent one season on the Steelers roster in 2016, suffered an ankle injury during the first offensive play of the game. He left the field and never returned to action. You can watch how that injury happened below.

The AAF QB pressure leader @KarterSchult gets the sack early! Mettenberger leaves with left ankle injury pic.twitter.com/LI1OdIPlgw — PFF_AAF (@PFF_AAF) March 16, 2019

Shot #6 – NFL contracts can be confusing and complex to many that don’t follow that part of the league’s process closely. If you are wanting to learn a few new things about contracts and free agency, check out this debut article on NFL .com by Anthony Holzman-Escareno as he breaks down all the components and terms of the CBA that will be talked about these next few weeks. Everybody is sure to learn at least one new thing by reading this article.

Shot #7 – The NFL today announced last week that 541 players had become free agents for the start of the new league year. That list of players were either “restricted” or “unrestricted” free agents and within the categories are also “franchise” and “transition” players. If you want to see the entire list of players who officially became free agents in 2019, thumb through the official release from the NFL below.