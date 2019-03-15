Steelers Dine With Michigan Edge Chase Winovich Prior To Pro Day

Before Michigan’s Pro Day kicks off tomorrow, the Pittsburgh Steelers are spending at least a little extra time with at least one prospect. Player personnel coordinator Dan Rooney Jr. posted this photo of his meeting and dinner with outside linebacker Chase Winovich.

Great to meet Chase at dinner the night before the UM proday. Great Pittsburgher!!! pic.twitter.com/9osgfw0AGS — Dan Rooney (@danrooney9) March 14, 2019

It’s unclear if any other of the Steelers’ brass met with him or any other prospect. Michigan’s Pro Day kicks off bright and early Friday at 8 AM.

Last year for the Wolverines, Winovich racked up 15.5 TFL and five sacks. His best season came in 2017, nearly touching 20 TFLs and 8.5 sacks, both single-season highs. He was named a 3rd Team AP All-American last year and a two-year starter. He’s also a local product, playing his high school ball at Thomas Jefferson, splitting time between linebacker and quarterback. Knowing that, he could be brought in for a pre-draft visit without counting against the allotted 30.

At the Combine, weighing in at nearly 6’3 and 256 pounds, he impressed with a 4.59 40 (1.57 ten split) and 6.94 three cone. For a pass rusher, anything under seven seconds is considered excellent.

Far from the only interesting prospect, it’ll be telling if Mike Tomlin and/or Kevin Colbert show up for the workout. At the top of the list sits Devin Bush, a name you’ll commonly hear linked with the Steelers, and one of the top two inside linebackers of his class. History tells us he’s on the shortlist if either of the two decision-makers show up. The Steelers’ last nine first round selections have had their workouts attended by either Tomlin or Colbert. You’d have to go back to Ziggy Hood to find the last exception.

Cornerback David Long, defensive linemen Rashan Gary, and tight end Zach Gentry are other notable names who are expected to participate.