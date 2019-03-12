Steelers Contingent Check In On Pirates Tuesday On Way To Clemson Pro Day

The second day of the NFL’s annual two-day negotiating period for potential unrestricted free agents is beginning to wind down and the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to come to terms with any players as of the time of this post. In case you’re curious, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin, along with several other members of the team’s coaching staff, spent Tuesday in Bradenton, Florida visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates as they begin to wind down their annual spring training.

It's always great to catch up with friends in Bradenton. Today, GM Kevin Colbert, @CoachTomlin and crew stopped by for a visit. #BurghProud, even in Florida. pic.twitter.com/tZHS62vmQb — Pirates (@Pirates) March 12, 2019

That group of Steelers contingent that visited the Pirates on Tuesday also included Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith, inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky, defensive line coach Karl Dunbar and assistant defensive Teryl Austin. All reportedly make their way to Clemson on Wednesday to observe the team’s annual pro day that’s scheduled to take place on Thursday, according to Jim Colony of 93.7 The Fan on Twitter. Should the Steelers arrive at Clemson on Wednesday, there’s a good chance they’ll have dinner with a few draft prospects from that school later in the evening.

#Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and Coach Mike Tomlin made their annual #Pirates spring training appearance before attending Clemson pro day tomorrow. Colbert had a chance to snag a foul ball but it slipped through his hands. — Jim Colony (@JColony13) March 12, 2019

Clemson, the 2018-2019 National Champions, had 11 players at this year’s scouting combine in Indianapolis and several of them are expected to be selected in the first few rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft. That list of players is headlined by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, edge-rusher Clelin Ferrell, and cornerback Trayvon Mullen. The other Clemson draft hopefuls invited to this year’s combine were linebacker Tre Lamar, cornerback Mark Fields, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, defensive end Austin Bryant, defensive tackle Albert Huggins, tackle Mitch Hyatt, and linebacker Kendall Joseph.

Jalen's ready to give it all he's got on Pro Day. Stick with us Thursday for full cover of our 2️⃣4️⃣ 🐅#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/XAfxDEgwmS — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 12, 2019

The last time the Steelers drafted a player out of Clemson was in 2014 when wide receiver Martavis Bryant was selected in the fourth-round. Prior to that, cornerback Crezdon Butler was selected out of Clemson by the Steelers in the fifth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

'It’s good to be in that environment when they are just starting their journey. It whets our appetite for the very beginning of our journey.' – @CoachTomlin on making a stop @Pirates spring training More: https://t.co/MshrrmKbjc pic.twitter.com/Tz9rlBIT1b — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) March 12, 2019

