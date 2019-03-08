Schefter: Steelers Trade Marcus Gilbert To Cardinals For 6th Round Pick

Marcus Gilbert is on the move. The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded him to the Arizona Cardinals, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Steelers OT Marcus Gilbert traded to the Cardinals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019

Gilbert tweeted “next chapter” earlier Friday, a signal the team was going to move him. It’s unclear what the compensation was. We’ll update this post when that information is reported. In Arizona, Gilbert will reunite with old offensive line coach Sean Kugler, on the Steelers’ staff when the team selected Gilbert.

A former 2nd round pick of the 2011 draft, Gilbert made 87 career starts in Pittsburgh and when healthy, played at a very high level. Injuries and suspension hindered him the last two seasons, starting just 12 games. He ended 2018 on injured reserve with a lingering knee injury.

Trading Gilbert saves the Steelers $4.9 million this season.

UPDATE (1:29 PM): The Steelers will get a 6th round pick in return, likely 209th in this year’s draft.

This deal is for a late 6th-round pick, per source. https://t.co/F88NJymMew — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019