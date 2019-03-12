Report: Bradley Roby Signs One Year Deal With Texans (Update: Steelers Made Offer)

Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers reported interested, cornerback Bradley Roby won’t be wearing black and gold this year. He’s heading to the Houston Texans on a one-year, $10 million deal, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Broncos former first round pick CB Bradley Roby is signing with the the Texans for 1 year and 10 million, per source. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 12, 2019

The Texans were one of several teams rumored to be in the mix for Roby.

Pittsburgh, however, did offer Roby a three year contract.

Spoke to Bradley Roby. He turned down 3-year offer from Steelers and 1-year offer from 49ers to take one-year, $10 Mil deal with Texans. Browns were also in for a while. Roby: "It's a prove it deal. I feel like I should go back in (the market) while I'm still young.'' #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 12, 2019

While the Steelers have cap space, a one year deal for that much, unable to move the money into later years, would’ve been tough to pull off. Still, it’s frustrating to see a talented player like Roby get away for not an exorbitant amount of money and it’s more than fair to wonder why Pittsburgh couldn’t have been players for the same value over two or three seasons.

Roby started 15 games last year and has seven career interceptions for Denver.

Cornerback is arguably the team’s biggest need or at worst, neck and neck with inside linebacker. Other corners on the board include: Pierre Desir, Bashaud Breeland, Ronald Darby, and Jason McCourty. The draft offers a mixed bag of prospects. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert are attending Clemson’s Pro Day tomorrow, where CB Trayvon Mullen will be working out. We know the team has a strong history between first round picks and Pro Day attendance. Mullen is considered a borderline Day One pick.

Today, Tomlin and Colbert were in Bradenton, Florida, their annual visit to Pittsburgh Pirates’ spring training.