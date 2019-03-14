New Contract Details For Steelers P Jordan Berry

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed punter Jordan Berry on Thursday and the early reports state it’s a two-year contract worth $3.7 million and it was reflected in the Thursday morning NFLPA salary cap update as well, along with the new contract signed by outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo.

According to NFLPA data, via Ian Whetstone of Steel City Insider, Berry’s new two-year contract includes a $750,000 signing bonus. His base salaries for the 2019 and 2020 are set to be $1.15 million and $1.8 million, respectively. Berry’s salary cap charges in 2019 and 2020 are now scheduled to be $1.525 million and $2.175 million, respectively.

Berry’s take for 2019, signing bonus and base salary, is scheduled to be $1.9 million. Last season the former undrafted kicker out of Eastern Kentucky made $1.907 million after being restricted tendered at the lowest level. In summation, the Steelers have Berry back in 2019 for the same price as last season.

Additionally, Berry’s ultra low signing bonus amount of $750,000 makes him very easy to cut after training camp and the preseason should the Steelers find themselves a better option. Currently, Berry is the only punter under contract with the Steelers for 2019 but that figures to change in the very near future.

Last season, Berry punted 63 times for 2,753 yards. His net average was 38.8 yards with only 16 of his punts being returned, one for a touchdown. 28 of Berry’s punts were inside the opponent’s 20-yard-line. 6 went out of bounds, 12 were downed and 4 went into the end zone for a touchback. 25 of Berry’s 63 total punts were fair caught.