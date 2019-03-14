New Contract Details For Steelers OLB Anthony Chickillo

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo just ahead of free agency starting and the numbers related to that two-year contract he inked have now been reported to and filed by the NFLPA. Chickillo’s two-year contract, as was previously reported, is worth $8 million in total.

According to former NFL agent Joel Corry and the NFLPA daily update, Chickillo’s new two-year contract includes a $2.195 million signing bonus. His base salaries for the 2019 and 2020 are set to be $805,000 and $4.5 million, respectively. The Steelers former sixth-round draft pick out of Miami is also scheduled to earn a roster bonus of $500,000 in 2020.

Chickillo’s salary cap charges in 2019 and 2020 are now scheduled to be $1.9025 million and $6.0975 million, respectively. That roster bonus is likely due Chickillo at this same time next year. Should the Steelers decide they don’t want to pay that roster bonus, they can cut Chickillo before it’s due and have a dead money charge in 2020 of $1,097,500. Such a release at that time would clear $5 million in 2020 salary cap space.

Essentially, Chickillo signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Steelers. He can earn the other $5 million of it by having a great 2019 season. Last season, Chickillo was issued a one-year, $1.907 million restricted free agent tender, so you consider this new contract him getting a $1.1 million raise. He went on to register 1.5 sacks, 24 total tackles and 2 passes defensed. 6 of his total tackles came on special teams.