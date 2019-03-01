2019 NFL Scouting Combine: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and welcome to combine weekend.

With the combine events starting today, I am currently way behind and in addition to that, the league announced the 2019 salary cap amount so I had to write a post up for that quickly as well. I think I’m caught back up enough now to at least throw together five questions for yinz to answer on this Friday night.

Have a great weekend and thank you for visiting the site this past week and past month. It turned out to be our best February of all-time. I hope yinz enjoy our annual coverage of the NFL scouting combine.

Peace and love, peace and love.

1 – Would you mind if the Steelers drafted the cousin of wide receiver Antonio Brown, former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, this year?

2 – Which draft hopeful player is receiving too much hype early in the process?

3 – True or false: The Steelers will re-sign tight end Jesse James at some point during the offseason.

4 – Name a team other than the Oakland Raiders that is most-likely to give the Steelers a first-round draft pick as trade compensation for Brown.

5 – Will any player run the 40-yard-dash in less than 4.34-seconds at this year’s combine?

Recap of Pre-2019 NFL Combine: Friday Night 5 Questions (week 3 of 2019 offseason)

Question 1: 64% of Steelers Depot respondents were bullish on the Steelers ultimately getting a first-round draft pick for wide receiver Antonio Brown. We are starting to get more news on teams that are reportedly interested/not interested in acquiring his services.

Question 2: We named 21 teams as one of the three likeliest landing sports for Antonio Brown. Of course, no one picked an AFC North team but the only other AFC teams that were not named as a possible landing sport were the Jaguars, Chiefs & Broncos. There were also four NFC teams that were not mentioned as a spot for Brown: Flacons, Vikings, Rams & Eagles. The Raiders with 62 % and the 49ers with 55% were the two most likely landing spots predicted by the respondents. The Packers (31%); Jets (26%) & Colts (24%) were next in line. We’ll see.

Question 3: 67% of respondents believe the Steelers will re-sign tight end Jesse James prior to the start of the new league year. With all the positions that must be filled, do we really want Jesse James to walk? Of course, if the Bills or some other team offer him ridiculous money then he it is unlikely that the outlaw will be in the Black & Gold next season.

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents are always objectively analytical, so I know that this response is in no way wishful thinking. According to over 83% of respondents, running back Le’Veon Bell will NOT get a contract that will average at least $16 million a season.

Question 5: L.J. Fort was the middle/lower tier Steelers free agent that we most want to see re-signed. He was mentioned by 74% of respondents. Coty Sensabaugh was mentioned by 38%. None of the others was mentioned by more than 25% of respondents. It will be interesting to see how the 2019 roster is transformed from a season many of us would like to forget.

Most weeks, we get one or two new respondents to the Friday Night Questions. Last week, there were nine new handles to add to the list of respondents. Please welcome Steelers32, Daniel, Steelpierogi, Rusted Curtain, Kysteeler, Weaser 3655, Cassidy 977, Steel Paul & Smitty 6788 (unless you are Lil Smitty who has answered before). Hope you all continue to post responses to the Steelers Deport Friday Night 5 Questions.