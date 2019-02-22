Pre 2019 NFL Combine: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and welcome to the weekend.

I’m headed out to the eye doctor very soon to get these crappy eyes of mine checked out and that means dilation and such. It means I’m done for today as well. Probably going to need glasses or surgery.

What an interesting week it’s been when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thankfully general manager Kevin Colbert helped end weeks of speculation when it comes to the immediate futures of running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown. In short, it sounds like both players have played their last downs with the Steelers. Colbert’s comments about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also caused a stir and I’m sure he’ll have to contextualize them even more next week while in Indianapolis for the scouting combine.

Speaking of the combine, Alex Kozora and I will once again have wire-to-wire coverage of that annual pre draft event for you next week and that includes us tracking all of the times and other measurables throughout the week. Hopefully you will follow along on the site.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this Friday night and I hope several can do just that.

1 – Will the Steelers ultimately get a first-round draft pick for wide receiver Antonio Brown?

2 – Pick the 3 likeliest landing spots (teams) for Brown.

3 – Will the Steelers re-sign tight end Jesse James prior to the start of the new league year, four weeks from now?

4 – Will running back Le’Veon Bell get a new contract from team that will average at least $16 million a season?

5 – What middle/lower tier pending Steelers’ free agent would you most want to see re-signed?

Recap of 2019 Valentine’s Day Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Antonio Brown will still be a Pittsburgh Steeler on March 15th according to 58% of Steelers Depot respondents. But many believe all bets are off as the NFL draft approaches. Comments by Kevin Colbert following the meeting between Brown and Art Rooney II may have tempered our views since this question was asked.

Question 2: Steelers Depot respondent Ichabod offered to let the Pittsburgh Steelers try him out at wide receiver if Antonio Brown is traded. Also, 5 potential NFL free agents (John Brown, Golden Tate, Donte Moncrief, Jamison Crowder & Jordan Mathews) were named as possible pick-ups. Seven college players in the 2019 NFL draft were also suggested: D.K. Metcalf, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (AB’s cousin), Terry McLaurin, Damarkus Lodge, N’Keal Harry, Deebo Samuel & Parris Campbell.

Question 3: Over 83% of respondents claim they do not own an Antonio Brown jersey. Of those that do fess up to owning one, several say it belongs to their wife or children and is not worn by themselves. Talk about throwing your own family under the bus! Just kidding.

Question 4: The Steelers will re-sign Coty Sensabaugh according to 74% of respondents. There is less confidence in L.T. Walton getting re-signed. Only 45% said that would happen.

Question 5: Interesting. We identified 7 offensive draft prospects, 7 defensive draft prospects & 3 special teams’ draft prospects who respondents would like Steelers Depot to profile in the near future. Kentucky LB Josh Allen, NC State LB Germaine Pratt and Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye were profiled by Steelers Depot prior to last week’s Friday Night 5 Questions. Florida S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson & Kentucky CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. were profiled this week. That leaves USC OT Chuma Edoga, Boston College G Chris Lindstrom, Nebraska RB Devine Ozigbo, Iowa TE TJ Hockenson, Baylor WR Jalen Hurd, Ohio State WR Johnnie Dixon, Ole Miss WR D.K. Metcalf, Georgia OLB D’Andre Walker, Mississippi State S Johnathan Abram, Oklahoma K Austin Siebert, Utah P Mitch Wishnowsky & Stanford P/PK Jake Bailey on the to do list. Profiles of punters? Really?

