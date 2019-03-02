2018 Player Exit Meetings – DE L.T. Walton

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a major set challenges facing them for the offseason of 2019 after they managed to miss the postseason for the first time in five years. The failure has been taken especially grievously because of the fact that the team was in position to control their own fate even for homefield advantage with six games remaining before dropping four games.

And so they find themselves getting the exit meeting process underway at least two weeks earlier than they have had to in years, since they have made it to at least the Divisional Round since 2015. Hopefully they used those extra two weeks with purpose.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between Head Coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2018 season.

Player: L.T. Walton

Position: Defensive End

Experience: 4 Years

A sixth-round pick out of Central Michigan, L.T. Walton did not exactly have the same career trajectory as Antonio Brown, but he did at least manage to complete his rookie contract, which most players in his position are unable to say for themselves.

The issue for Walton is that he went backwards with respect to his standing on the team. He emerged as the backup interior lineman by his third season in 2017, dressing for every game for the only time in his career, and he recorded 12 tackles with two sacks with a pass defensed.

But with John Mitchell moving over the administrative duties and Karl Dunbar being brought in to coach the defensive line, that seemed to give Daniel McCullers a temporary second life. The fifth-year veteran instead was the one dressing for every game, while Walton was only active for four games during the season.

And he recorded all of two tackles during his playing time, though he also added another pass defensed. He is not credited with registering any hits on the quarterback.

The Steelers are facing an offseason in which all three of their backup linemen were scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. They did the necessary task of re-signing their top reserve, Tyson Alualu, to a two-year contract.

But as for Walton and McCullers, it’s looking likely that they will be allowed to test the market, as the Steelers explore it as well, looking to find replacement to address their depth along the line. They will have to add at least two players to compete, even if they really like Lavon Hooks from the practice squad.