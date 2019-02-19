The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Set To Move On From AB, Tagging Period Underway, Mock Draft, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 86 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and how his recent meeting in Florida with Art Rooney II and other members of the organization has apparently resulted in the two sides now preparing to part ways in the very near future.

We move on to discuss Brown’s current trade value once again in addition to what his current legacy is with the Steelers and his NFL career as a whole should he never play another down.

The time period for the Steelers to place the franchise tag or transition tag on running back Le’Veon Bell is now underway and so Alex and I discuss the most recent speculation related to that topic and where we both stand right now on what we think might ultimately happen with him.

Alex released a new mock draft for the Steelers a few days ago so we discuss several of his selections in addition to a few other players he considered.

We close out this Tuesday show by answering a few more emails that we have received from some of our listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 86 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

