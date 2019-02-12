The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Draft Prospects, AB Trade Value, AAF Initial Thoughts, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 85 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning Pittsburgh Steelers and that means discussing the latest traffic court news concerning wide receiver Antonio Brown. We also discuss Brown’s current trade stock with roughly four weeks remaining until the start of the 2019 NFL league year.

The Cleveland Browns signed troubled running back Kareem Hunt on Monday so we discuss that news.

With the first week of the new AAF league now in the books, Alex and I give you our opinions on what we observed over the weekend and what needs to improve moving forward for it to survive. We also discuss what challenges the new XFL will face. We discuss a few former Steelers players who had good Week 1 showings in the new AAF.

After now being finished with the contextualization reports of this years presumed top three off-the-ball linebackers, Devin White, Mack Wilson and Devin Bush, Alex and I discuss what we learned. We also discuss where we currently are on a few other potential Steelers first-round selections with the annual NFL combine now just a few weeks away.

The Steelers were a better defensive tackling team in 2018 so we go over that tidbit along with a few other items related to the team and that includes us discussing the free agent value of inside linebacker L.J. Fort.

We close out this Tuesday show by answering a few more emails that we have received from some of our listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

