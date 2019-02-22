Steelers Receive No Compensatory Picks For 2019 Draft

It’s no surprise to those paying attention but the NFL officially released the compensatory picks for the 2019 NFL Draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ didn’t receive any of the bonus selections.

And in other news… NFL awarded compensatory draft picks today – Patriots and Rams each received two third-round picks. The full list, per sources: pic.twitter.com/NDYBU01WKA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2019

Going off projections from Over the Cap, the Steelers weren’t expected to receive one, something we touched on as early as last May. Though they lost Chris Hubbard to the Cleveland Browns last March, their signings of Morgan Burnett, Nat Berhe, and Jon Bostic effectively canceled it out.

As Schefter’s tweet indicates, five teams received third round selections, the highest given out by the league. Washington gets the first pick after Kirk Cousins left for Minnesota while the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams each received a pair of them.

Around the AFC North, Baltimore got back a third – they lost center Ryan Jensen to Tampa Bay – while Cincinnati got a trio of selections in the sixth round. Cleveland, like Pittsburgh, got zilch.

It officially means the Steelers have seven draft picks for 2019. They are:

1st Round (20th Overall)

2nd Round (52nd Overall)

3rd Round (83rd Overall)

4th Round (122nd Overall)

6th Round (175th Overall)

6th Round (192nd Overall)

7th Round (219th Overall)

The fifth rounder was sent to Oakland as part of the Ryan Switzer acquisition. In return, Pittsburgh got back the Raiders’ 6th round pick.

Look for Tom Mead’s firs mock draft sometime this weekend while Dave Bryan will drop his first of the offseason on Monday. If you missed it, I posted my initial mock early this week.