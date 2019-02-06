Roosevelt Nix Giving Back Through His Foundation

Negative press sells. There’s no question about that. But I know that can get tiresome, especially stuck in an offseason where there isn’t much football to talk about. So a positive story to get you over this Hump Day.

Posting on Instagram, Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix announced he’s awarding four high school seniors $1000 scholarships as part of his Rosie Nix Foundation.

His caption reads: “I’m Giving $1000 scholarships out to 4 different high school seniors this year, go to my foundations website to see details and instructions!!!!!!”

The post says the scholarship will go to seniors for “educational advancement” and “to help YOU get closer to achieving your dreams!”

Nix has been active in his community since becoming a member of the Steelers. 2019 will mark the third summer he’s held the Roosevelt Nix Youth Camp in his home state of Ohio. It’s a completely free camp, many you see today, even held by athletes, require a fee, and in past years, he’s brought teammates to help work the camp and support the community. In 2017, for example, DeAngelo Williams and Maurkice Pouncey tagged along while last year, both Pouncey brothers attended.

Nix’s mission statement reflects his values.

“I want the Rosie Nix Foundation to put on events that will single-handedly touch kids in a way in which they understand that we are giving back by providing them with exclusive resources and a devoted team…I believe through my multiple events and activities ranging from fundraisers to scholarships to exclusive giveaways and pop-up surprises, the Rosie Nix Foundation will become a staple in the city of Columbus and surrounding areas!”

His own story is one of overcoming the odds. A light, two-star recruit at Reynoldsburg High School, his school suffered their way to a 2-8 record his senior year after the school mandated a $500 price tag to play football. Combine that with a 5’11, stocky build, and most big schools had interest. Kent State was one of only four offers and though he enjoyed a wildly successful career there, the NFL didn’t show much interest. Nix was infamously the first player cut on the Atlanta Falcons series of Hard Knocks. He became a substitute teacher, nearly joined the police academy, and was about to join the AFL before the Steelers came calling.

Though Nix will make more money playing football than most of the rest of us, he’s not rich by NFL standards. But he’s clearly rich in character and his community work will continue to make a significant impact.

Click the link here if you know someone eligible for the Nix scholarship. The deadline to apply is February 22nd.