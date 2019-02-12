Antonio Brown Thanks Steelers Nation, Says It’s Time To ‘Move On And Forward’ (Update: AB Has Requested Trade)

As always, Antonio Brown was a bit cryptic on social media today. But he appeared to bid farewell to Steelers Nation, writing in an Instagram post that it’s time to ‘move on and forward.’

Brown added that caption to a video of highlights from his time in black and gold.

It’s about as concrete a statement Brown has made about his future this offseason, though that’s not saying a whole lot.

Reportedly, Brown’s trade value hasn’t been as strong as expected, especially coming off the recent news of his domestic dispute – Brown wasn’t arrested or charged – that the NFL has confirmed they’re looking into. Brown has a roster bonus that kicks in early March and should the Steelers trade him, they’ll likely want to do so before that kicks in.

Earlier today, AB was found guilty of reckless driving from a November incident where police caught him going 100+ miles an hour on McKnight Road.

Should this be the last down Brown has played in a Steelers’ uniform, he’ll finish his career with 837 receptions, 11,207 yards, and 74 touchdowns. All three rank second in franchise history, trailing only Hines Ward.

UPDATE (12:53 PM): Brown has formally requested a trade, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Antonio Brown has not been traded nor has he been released. But Brown wants a trade and he officially has requested that from the Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2019