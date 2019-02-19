Antonio Brown Meets With Art Rooney II, Both Agree It’s Time To Move On

Antonio Brown has finally, officially met with Art Rooney II. And both sides have come to a conclusion. It’s time to part ways.

Brown posted a photo of the two on Twitter moments ago, also noting the two sides have cleared the air.

Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin pic.twitter.com/DEgURchvhW — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 19, 2019

Brown’s caption: “Had a great meeting with Mr. Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it was time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and steelers organization!”

The meeting also included Drew Rosenhaus, Kevin Colbert, and Omar Khan, according to Adam Schefter.

Antonio Brown met today with Art Rooney, per source. Then Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus joined the meeting, as did Steelers’ GM Kevin Colbert and exec Omar Kahn. Meeting was cordial and “everyone agreed the trade will be for the best,” per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2019

With near certainty, that will mark the end of Antonio Brown’s career as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. And with both sides knowing where the other stand, should speed up the process of him getting traded. Ideally that happens before his $2.5 million roster bonus is due in early March. The impending NFL Combine will serve as an ideal meeting place to begin the framework of a new deal.

It’s the first time Brown has talked to any front office member of the Steelers since the season ended.

Brown indicated on Instagram last night that he is looking for guaranteed money, presumably a new contract, from whichever team he goes to next. The Steelers will attempt to get an early draft pick, hopefully as high as a second rounder, in return for AB.