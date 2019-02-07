2019 Offseason Questions: Will Antonio Brown Be Disciplined By League?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are out of Latrobe and back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, also referred to as the South Side Facility. We are already into the regular season, where everything is magnified and, you know, actually counts. The team is working through the highs and lows and dramas that go through a typical Steelers season.

How are the rookies performing? What about the players that the team signed in free agency? Who is missing time with injuries, and when are they going to be back? What are the coaches saying about what they are going to do this season that might be different from how it was a year ago?

These are the sorts of questions among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked, though there is rarely a concrete answer, as I’ve learned in my years of doing this.

Question: Will Antonio Brown be disciplined by the league for his role in a domestic dispute?

In this installment of As The Steelers Turn: The Antonio Brown Situation™, we learn the details of the domestic dispute that the wide receiver was involved in. According to a police report, Brown is said to have pushed the mother of one of his children, knocking her to the ground, after she refused to move and leave his house following demands by her to repay her for their child’s haircut.

While Brown was not arrested and the woman did not want to pursue things in the long run, the NFL still intends to conduct its own investigation. The league is taking such matters more and more seriously, at least on the surface, after several high-profile cases blew up in their face, most recently an incident with Kareem Hunt last season.

The difference in those cases of greatest damage to the league is that there was video evidence of the altercation, and to the best of my knowledge there has been no indication that there is any kind of footage of what took place at Brown’s residence.

Still, that hasn’t stopped some local reporters from calling for the team to part with him as soon as possible, some even suggesting that they could release him outright without even receiving anything in compensation just to get rid of the headache.

The Steelers did not appear to be aware of the incident either, so this seems to be new news to everybody but Brown. We don’t know how this is going to play into his offseason until we actually get a chance to see it unfold. If the league determines before free agency that it intends to discipline him, things could get really interesting.