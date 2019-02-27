2019 Offseason Questions: What Questions Should GM Kevin Colbert Be Asked Today At Combine?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are out of Latrobe and back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, also referred to as the South Side Facility. We are already into the regular season, where everything is magnified and, you know, actually counts. The team is working through the highs and lows and dramas that go through a typical Steelers season.

How are the rookies performing? What about the players that the team signed in free agency? Who is missing time with injuries, and when are they going to be back? What are the coaches saying about what they are going to do this season that might be different from how it was a year ago?

These are the sorts of questions among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked, though there is rarely a concrete answer, as I’ve learned in my years of doing this.

Question: What questions should General Manager Kevin Colbert be asked today when he speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine?

You know we’re really starting to get close to the new league year when we find ourselves in Indianapolis, as that means we have reached the NFL Scouting Combine, the several-day event in which representatives from every team gather to watch draft prospects perform, participate in interviews, and undergo medical evaluations.

It is often the first time that we get to hear from many members of front office personnel for a significant amount of time, even though this year has already been different when it comes to the Steelers and General Manager Kevin Colbert. Because of the unusual nature of this offseason, we have already heard from him a few times.

Today will be the first time that he will be open to questions in public from the press, however, when he speaks at the Combine. If you had the opportunity to be there and to have your questions fielded, what do you believe are the ones that he should be asked?

The elephant in the room continues to be Antonio Brown, so I would probably start by asking if there is any update on the trade front and how many teams might have been in communication with them. Of course the problem is that those talks will be taking place over the course of the Combine, so it would be better to ask this at the end than the beginning.

There are certain types of questions that we know he won’t or can’t answer, such as who the team might be looking at in free agency, but we can ask about which of their free agents they are currently in negotiations with.

But this is supposed to be open-ended and for you to answer, so what are the questions you think Colbert, and perhaps the Steelers organization as a whole, should be answering today?