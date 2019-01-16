The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Losing Munchak, Harrison’s Comments, Dupree’s Future, Mexico, Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 74 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I start things off by discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers losing offensive line coach Mike Munchak to the Denver Broncos this week as well as talking about the reasons for him leaving. As part of that discussion, Alex and I go recap the positive attributes that Shaun Sarrett brings as the team’s new offensive line coach.

Will a few soon-to-be Steelers free agent offensive linemen wind up in Denver with Munchak in 2019? We review those possibilities during this episode.

Former Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison made the sports talk show rounds on Tuesday so Alex and discuss all that he had to say about wide receiver Antonio Brown, head coach Mike Tomlin, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and more. We also discuss former Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians calling Brown a diva during a Tuesday interview.

Will the Steelers cut outside linebacker Bud Dupree prior to the start of the new league year in March? Alex and I have a long conversation related to that question and differ in opinion on what ultimately will transpire with Dupree.

Will the Steelers play a 2019 regular season game in Mexico against the Los Angeles Chargers? Alex and I discuss that growing speculation briefly.

Alex recently posted a draft profile on Kentucky edge-rusher Josh Allen so we receive what all he saw on his tape in addition to talking some about how he’s different that Dupree.

We once again close this show out by answering a few emails from our listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

