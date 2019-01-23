The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2019 Salary Cap Situation, Senior Bowl, Draft Prospects, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 77 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to going over some early thoughts to come out of the 2019 Senior Bowl week. We go over a few highlighted prospects from the Tuesday practice and talk in-depth about a few players we’ve already watched a lot tape on. Our 2019 NFL Draft profiles are now in high gear so Alex talks about a few recent players he has studied.

I released my annual state of the Pittsburgh Steelers salary cap situation post on Tuesday so Alex and I go over that thoroughly with the 2019 new league year now roughly seven weeks away. We discuss several things that are likely to happen between now and the middle of March and each might impact the Steelers salary cap situation. We end our salary cap discussion with a look ahead at how the Steelers might approach free agency this offseason and throw around a few names of players they might want to look at signing.

We close out this Wednesday episode by answering several more emails we received from our listenership that cover quick a few different topics.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

