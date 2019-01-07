Report: Munchak Not Interested In Interviewing With Dolphins For Open HC Job

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak certainly appears to be a popular candidate for several head coach openings around the NFL this offseason and he’s already interviewed with the Denver Broncos. However, one NFL team that reportedly hoped to interview Munchak this offseason, the Miami Dolphins, apparently won’t get the chance to do so.

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network on Monday, someone has informed her that Munchak turned down an interview request from the Dolphins for their head coaching position. She goes on to add that if Munchak leaves the Steelers for a head coaching job with another NFL team it will because he believes it’s the right fit for him.

Told by someone w/ intimate knowledge of Miami’s search, #Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak turned down an interview request from the #Dolphins for their head coaching position. If Munchak leaves (and I’m not sure he will), it will be for the exact right fit. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 7, 2019

Entering Monday, it is believed by many that Munchak is the front-runnier to land the head coaching job with the Broncos. Additionally, Munchak’s daughter and her family all live in Denver so that would be another perk of becoming the new head coach of the Broncos.

Munchak has been the Steelers offensive line coach since 2014. Prior to coming to Pittsburgh he had spent the three previous seasons as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans where he compiled a 22-26 record.

Munchak reportedly turning down the dolphins request tio interview him isn’t strange at all. In fact, last year he turned down a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their then-open head-coaching job.

The Broncos reportedly want to interview a few more candidates for their open head-coaching job so we might have to wait several more days until we find out if Munchak will be leaving the Steelers for Denver. Munchak also has reportedly received some interest from the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns for their respective open head-coaching jobs so far this offseason.