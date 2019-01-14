Report: Broncos Hire Mike Munchak To Be New OL Coach

Some news you definitely didn’t want to hear today. The Denver Broncos have reportedly hired Mike Munchak to be their new offensive line coach, according to this report from Mike Klis.

Broncos have agreed to terms with Mick Munchak to be their new offensive line coach, per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 14, 2019

Denver had been attempting to hire Munchak even after deciding to name Vic Fangio their new head coach last week. Munchak has family in the Denver area, one of the driving reasons behind his interest in the head coaching job and now, making a lateral move as the offensive line coach.

He was hired by the team in 2014 and is widely considered one of the best offensive line coaches in football. He helped transform a Steelers’ line that struggled for nearly all of Ben Roethlisberger’s career, turning it into a unit that has kept #7 upright and inarguably extended his playing career.

During his time in Pittsburgh, he developed the likes of Chris Hubbard and Alejandro Villanueva, turning both of them from longshots into starters who received long-term deals. The line rarely missed a beat even when injuries occurred. B.J. Finney and Matt Feiler did well to be the “next man up,” crediting Munchak’s teachings as one reason why.

While the Steelers may not announce a move for days, Shaun Sarrett is the in-house favorite to be the new OL coach. The two have worked closely ever since Munch was hired. Had Munchak not been fired by Tennessee, it was very possible Sarrett would’ve replaced Jack Bicknell Jr. in 2014.

This marks the third coaching departure of the season for Pittsburgh. The team didn’t renew the contracts of Joey Porter and James Saxon, moves announced within a week of the season ending. They’ve yet to fill either of those spots, though it’s been speculated defensive coordinator Keith Butler will work with the OLBs in 2019.

Developing story.