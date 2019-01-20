Patriots Vs. Chiefs NFC Championship Game Open Discussion Thread

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and the winner of course will advance to the Super Bowl LIII to play the Los Angeles Rams.

Below are the seven inactive players for both teams and if you would like to discuss this game as it progresses, feel free to do so in the comments below. I will do my best to add a few video highlights from the game to the body of this post throughout the afternoon.

The Chiefs, by the way, are currently favored by 3-points at MyBookie.ag.

The first tight end with 1,000 career postseason receiving yards.@RobGronkowski | #NEvsKC pic.twitter.com/PFfkbWHOIZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 20, 2019

Sony making it look too easy 😤 @Flyguy2stackz pic.twitter.com/RrvfGYSir6 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 20, 2019

Keep him inside the tackles and constrict pic.twitter.com/vvqwCBE00U — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 21, 2019

55 yards from plant ? pic.twitter.com/uzilCG4ZHE — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 21, 2019

Patriots Inactives:

CB Duke Dawson

DE Keionta Davis

G James Ferentz

DL Danny Shelton

TE Stephen Anderson

Deatrich Wise Jr

Ufomba Kamalu

Chiefs Inactives:

LB Dorian O’Daniel

OL Kahlil McKenzie

OL Jimmy Murray

OL L. Duvernay-Tardif

WR Kelvin Benjamin

TE Deon Yelder

LB Tanoh Kpassagnon