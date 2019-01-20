Patriots Vs. Chiefs NFC Championship Game Open Discussion Thread

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and the winner of course will advance to the Super Bowl LIII to play the Los Angeles Rams.
Below are the seven inactive players for both teams and if you would like to discuss this game as it progresses, feel free to do so in the comments below. I will do my best to add a few video highlights from the game to the body of this post throughout the afternoon.
The Chiefs, by the way, are currently favored by 3-points at MyBookie.ag.
The first tight end with 1,000 career postseason receiving yards.
Sony making it look too easy
Keep him inside the tackles and constrict
Brady INT
Explosive play to Hill
55 yards from plant
Patriots Inactives:
CB Duke Dawson
DE Keionta Davis
G James Ferentz
DL Danny Shelton
TE Stephen Anderson
Deatrich Wise Jr
Ufomba Kamalu
Chiefs Inactives:
LB Dorian O’Daniel
OL Kahlil McKenzie
OL Jimmy Murray
OL L. Duvernay-Tardif
WR Kelvin Benjamin
TE Deon Yelder
LB Tanoh Kpassagnon