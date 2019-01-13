Cowboys Vs. Rams Divisional Round Game Open Discussion Thread

How is your Saturday going?

The Divisional Round of 2018-2019 NFL playoffs got started earlier on Saturday with the first of two contests that included the Indianapolis Colts, the No. 6 seed in the AFC, losing 31-13 on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs, who are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, will now play the winner of Sunday’s Divisional Round game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the No. 2 seed New England Patriots next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium. It will mark the first time ever that Kansas City has hosted the AFC Championship game.

In the second of two Saturday Divisional Round games the Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The Cowboys are the No. 4 seed in the NFC while the Rams are the No. 2 seed. The Rams are 7-point home favorites.

We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.



Dak to Gallup pic.twitter.com/00RxIuISBp — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 13, 2019

Cowboys Inactives:

QB Mike White

S Darian Thompson

RB Darius Jackson

LB Chris Covington

DE Dorance Armstrong

DT Daniel Ross

DL David Irving

Rams Inactives:

RB Justin Davis

G Jamil Demby

NT Sebastian Joseph-Day

DT Tanzel Smart

OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

OLB Trevon Young

CB Darious Williams