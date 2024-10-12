Two Cowboys Fined For Actions Against Steelers

Two Dallas Cowboys players have been fined for their actions in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. CB Jourdan Lewis was fined $11,255 for taunting WR George Pickens while S Donovan Wilson was fined $11,255 for a late hit that occurred in the fourth quarter, also against Pickens, according to the NFL Operations’ page.

After a game-ending failed lateral attempt, Lewis got up and got in Pickens’ face. Pickens proceeded to grab and pull Lewis down by the facemask. The league fined Pickens over $10,000 for his actions.

Walking into the tunnel by himself after the game, Lewis proceeded to taunt Pickens, calling him “weak” and that the Steelers needed to add another receiver. He later said he regretted those comments. In the end, he ended up being fined more for his actions in the moment than Pickens for taunting instead of the unnecessary roughness Pickens was fined for.

Elsewhere, S Donovan Wilson was fined for a late hit out of bounds against Pickens mid-way through the fourth quarter.

With the penalty, it turned into a 28-yard gain by the Steelers on a drive that ended in a shovel pass touchdown from QB Justin Fields to TE Pat Freiermuth. But the Cowboys used a 15-play drive to take the lead with :20 left and win 20-17.

All NFL fine amounts are pre-determined by the CBA and increased a set percentage each year. All fine money is donated by the league to charity.