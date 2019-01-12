Article

Colts Vs. Chiefs Divisional Round Game Open Discussion Thread

Posted on

Happy Saturday!

The 2018-2019 NFL playoffs move forward on Saturday with two Divisional Round games. This first game up on Saturday includes the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. The Colts ended up as the No. 6 seed in the AFC and last week they beat the Houston Texans, the No. 3 seed, on the road. As for the Chiefs, they finished the regular season with a 12-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They had a bye last week. The two teams did not meet during the regular season.

We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the games.

Colts Inactives:

WR Ryan Grant
S Malik Hooker
RB Jonathan Williams
LB Ahmad Thomas
OL Le’Raven Clark
C Josh Andrews
DL Tyquan Lewis

Chiefs Inactives:

S Eric Berry
RB Spencer Ware
LB Dorian O’Daniel
OL Kahlil McKenzie
OL Jimmy Murray
WR Kelvin Benjamin
TE Deon Yelder

Divisional Capsules-pages-1-2
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top