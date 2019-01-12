Colts Vs. Chiefs Divisional Round Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Saturday!

The 2018-2019 NFL playoffs move forward on Saturday with two Divisional Round games. This first game up on Saturday includes the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. The Colts ended up as the No. 6 seed in the AFC and last week they beat the Houston Texans, the No. 3 seed, on the road. As for the Chiefs, they finished the regular season with a 12-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They had a bye last week. The two teams did not meet during the regular season.

We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the games.

Colts Inactives:

WR Ryan Grant

S Malik Hooker

RB Jonathan Williams

LB Ahmad Thomas

OL Le’Raven Clark

C Josh Andrews

DL Tyquan Lewis

Chiefs Inactives:

S Eric Berry

RB Spencer Ware

LB Dorian O’Daniel

OL Kahlil McKenzie

OL Jimmy Murray

WR Kelvin Benjamin

TE Deon Yelder