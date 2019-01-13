Chargers Vs. Patriots Divisional Round Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Sunday!

The Divisional Round of the 2018-2019 NFL playoffs got started on Saturday with two games as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys. There are now two more Divisional Round games remaining to be played and both will take place on Sunday. The first game up on Sunday includes the New England Patriots hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

The Chargers ended up as the No. 5 seed in the AFC while the Patriots, who won the AFC East division this year, finished as the No. 2 seed. The two teams did not meet during the regular season. The winner of this Sunday AFC Divisional Round game will play the Chiefs on the road next Sunday.

We will have a discussion thread for each playoff game this weekend and I invite all of you to participate in them. As each game progresses I will add video highlights from them all in the post.

Have a great rest of your weekend and enjoy the games.

Watch Phil sell the middle of the field against cover-3 #Chargers pic.twitter.com/4Qb6htBE6A — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 13, 2019

Chargers Inactives:

TE Sean Culkin

RB Detrez Newsome

C Cole Toner

G Forrest Lamp

WR Dylan Cantrell

DE Anthony Lanier

DT T.Y. McGill

Patriots Inactives:

DL Keionta Davis

TE Stephen Anderson

OL James Ferentz

DL Ufomba Kamalu

S Obi Melifonwu

CB Duke Dawson

DL Deatrich Wise