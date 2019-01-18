2018 NFL Conference Championship Round Weekend: Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and welcome to the 2018-2019 NFL Conference Championship weekend.

We have a few great games on tap for Sunday with the winners advancing to Super Bowl LIII. I realize that most of yinz will be rooting for the New England Patriots to lose on Sunday and I don’t rightly blame you if that’s the case. On Saturday, the annual East–West Shrine game as well as the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will both take place so that will at least have me interested some of the afternoon.

All next week is the Senior Bowl and we’ll have Daniel Valente and Tom Mead both on hand covering that annual all-star game for the site as we really start ramping up our annual Pittsburgh Steelers pre-draft coverage.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II made his expected media rounds this week and we certainly have had a lot to digest in that regard. We’ll have a few more posts dedicated to some of his comments over the remainder of the weekend.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer during this Friday night and I look forward to reading those in the comments below. Have a safe and prosperous weekend and we look forward to entertaining you some on Saturday and Sunday and especially during the games.

1 – Yes or no: Will 100 or more combined total points be scored in the two Conference Championship games on Sunday?

2 – Name the two winners of Sunday’s Conference Championship games.

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

3 – Two parter: Name the quarterback who will have the most passing yards in Sunday’s Conference championship games and the one who will finish with the highest passer rating. (must have at least 15 pass attempts to qualify)

4 – Assuming the Steelers do ultimately trade wide receiver Antonio Brown in the next eight weeks, predict the team he’ll be dealt to.

5 – Will guard Ramon Foster ultimately re-sign with the Steelers this offseason?

Recap of Divisional Round Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: We named 24 top college draft prospects the Steelers might be interested in this year that we would like Steelers Depot profiling: LSU CB Greedy Williams. Clemson CB Trayvon Mullen. LSU LB Devin White (already profiled). Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown. Washington CB Byron Murphy. Alabama LB Mack Wilson. Kentucky DE/LB/Edge Josh Allen (already profiled). Clemson DT Christian Wilkens. Mississippi State DE Montez Sweat. Michigan LB Devin Bush. USC CB Iman Marshall. Clemson LB Tre Lamar. Florida Edge Jachai Polite. Florida LB Vosean Joseph. Ohio State WR Parris Campbell. Notre Dame LB Te’Von Coney (already profiled). Notre Dame CB Julian Love. Texas Tech LB Dakota Allen. WVU WR David Sills. Oregon WR Dillon Mitchell. Delaware S Nasir Adderley. NC State WR Kelvin Harmon. Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye. Ashland University DL James Prater. Cornerback & Linebacker followed by WR appear to be our priorities with defensive line help on the edge and interior.

Question 2: Antonio Brown has posted plenty of material on social media this past week. Unless it was missed, nothing approaching an apology for his recent actions appears evident. It is 1PM Friday afternoon here in Djibouti and awarding the 68.2% who answered “no” a point. If there is a change between this writing and the posting of tonight’s questions, will revise the scoring accordingly with my apologies for my actions in advance.

Question 3: The 199 points scored in the four Divisional Round games easily exceeded the 145 total points scored in the Wildcard games. In fact, they blew by that total by the end of the 3rd quarter of the Patriots humiliation of the Chargers. 84.1% got the point by going with more.

Question 4: I reviewed the box scores from the Divisional Round games in the Pro Football Reference and counted 16 combined sacks and interceptions in the four playoff games. Andy N & Steelers D pegged it. Unfortunately, both picked the Chargers to win which prevented them from getting the 5-point weekly bonus.

Question 5: We did better in predicting the Divisional Round outcomes after getting goose-egged in the Wildcard Round. Eight folks named all four winners: Wes Lee, Heath Miller, Jason Campbell, ND_Steel, Steelersdod22, B&G, Steven Small & yours truly. 65.1% predicted the Chiefs win over the Colts. 83.7% got the Rams-Cowboys winner right. 93% were right on the Saints but 67.4% were wrong on the Chargers and Philip “Cry me” Rivers.

Another week with no 5-point weekly bonus winners. Come on folks, you can do better! Just a couple more weeks.

Leaderboard after Division Round:

