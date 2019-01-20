Article

103 Underclassmen Have Declared For 2019 NFL Draft

The NFL announced this past week the names of 103 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft and 32 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 25-27 draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers only drafted one underclassman and that was their first-round selection, safety Terrell Edmunds out of Virginia Tech.

The following 32 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements.  Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

Player Pos College
1 Rodney Anderson RB Oklahoma
2 Alex Barnes RB Kansas State
3 Ryan Bates T Penn State
4 Venzell Boulware G Miami
5 Hakeem Butler WR Iowa State
6 Xavier Crawford DB Central Michigan
7 Jamel Dean DB Auburn
8 Clelin Ferrell DE Clemson
9 Cody Ford T Oklahoma
10 Youhanna Ghaifan DT Wyoming
11 Joe Giles-Harris LB Duke
12 Penny Hart WR Georgia State
13 Tyree Jackson QB Buffalo
14 Daniel Jones QB Duke
15 Dre’Mont Jones DT Ohio State
16 Dawson Knox TE Mississippi
17 David Long LB West Virginia
18 Erik McCoy C Texas A&M
19 Jakobi Meyers WR North Carolina State
20 Anthony Nelson DE Iowa
21 Tony Pollard RB Memphis
22 Anthony Ratliff-Williams WR North Carolina
23 Dax Raymond TE Utah State
24 Quart’e Sapp LB Tennessee
25 Cortrelle Simpson WR Richmond
26 Sutton Smith DE Northern Illinois
27 Jarrett Stidham QB Auburn
28 William Sweet T North Carolina
29 Josiah Tauaefa LB Texas-San Antonio
30 Deionte Thompson DB Alabama
31 Jonah Williams T Alabama
32 Caleb Wilson TE UCLA

Each of the 103 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 14 deadline.  Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

The players granted special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft:

Player Pos College
1 Ed Alexander NT Louisiana State
2 Jeff Allison LB Fresno State
3 JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR Stanford
4 Mike Bell DB Fresno State
5 Amani Bledsoe DE Oklahoma
6 Nick Bosa DE Ohio State
7 Miles Boykin WR Notre Dame
8 A.J. Brown WR Mississippi
9 Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma
10 Sean Bunting DB Central Michigan
11 Brian Burns DE Florida State
12 Devin Bush LB Michigan
13 Hamp Cheevers DB Boston College
14 Damarea Crockett RB Missouri
15 Maxx Crosby DE Eastern Michigan
16 Tyrel Dodson LB Texas A&M
17 Greg Dortch WR Wake Forest
18 Clifton Duck DB Appalachian State
19 Jovon Durante WR Florida Atlantic
20 David Edwards T Wisconsin
21 Bobby Evans T Oklahoma
22 Datryan Evans TE Friends
23 Noah Fant TE Iowa
24 Jazz Ferguson WR Northwestern State, La.
25 Malik Gant DB Marshall
26 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB Florida
27 Rashan Gary DE Michigan
28 Zach Gentry TE Michigan
29 Kevin Givens DT Penn State
30 Jalen Guyton WR North Texas
31 Mecole Hardman WR Georgia
32 Kelvin Harmon WR North Carolina State
33 N’Keal Harry WR Arizona State
34 Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio State
35 Darrell Henderson RB Memphis
36 Nate Herbig G Stanford
37 Justice Hill RB Oklahoma State
38 Trysten Hill DT Central Florida
39 T.J. Hockenson TE Iowa
40 Joshuwa Holloman RB Eastern Michigan
41 Elijah Holyfield RB Georgia
42 Travis Homer RB Miami
43 Amani Hooker DB Iowa
44 Lil’Jordan Humphrey WR Texas
45 Joe Jackson DE Miami
46 Josh Jacobs RB Alabama
47 Andre James T UCLA
48 Darryl Johnson DE North Carolina A&T
49 Diontae Johnson WR Toledo
50 Tyron Johnson WR Oklahoma State
51 Michael Jordan G Ohio State
52 Vosean Joseph LB Florida
53 Tre Lamar LB Clemson
54 Dexter Lawrence DT Clemson
55 Justin Layne DB Michigan State
56 Greg Little T Mississippi
57 David Long DB Michigan
58 Julian Love DB Notre Dame
59 Alize Mack TE Notre Dame
60 Alexander Mattison RB Boise State
61 Connor McGovern G Penn State
62 D.K. Metcalf WR Mississippi
63 Shareef Miller DE Penn State
64 Dillon Mitchell WR Oregon
65 David Montgomery RB Iowa State
66 Trayvon Mullen DB Clemson
67 Byron Murphy DB Washington
68 Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma
69 Isaac Nauta TE Georgia
70 Chidi Okeke T Tennessee State
71 Ed Oliver DT Houston
72 Jachai Polite DE Florida
73 Ryan Pulley DB Arkansas
74 Taylor Rapp DB Washington
75 Riley Ridley WR Georgia
76 Tyler Roemer T San Diego State
77 Miles Sanders RB Penn State
78 Jordan Scarlett RB Florida
79 Kendall Sheffield DB Ohio State
80 Jeffery Simmons DT Mississippi State
81 Devin Singletary RB Florida Atlantic
82 Darius Slayton WR Auburn
83 Irv Smith TE Alabama
84 Kaden Smith TE Stanford
85 Saivion Smith DB Alabama
86 Benny Snell RB Kentucky
87 Dredrick Snelson WR Central Florida
88 Jace Sternberger TE Texas A&M
89 Jawaan Taylor T Florida
90 Darwin Thompson RB Utah State
91 John Ursua WR Hawaii
92 Kahale Warring TE San Diego State
93 Mike Weber RB Ohio State
94 Antoine Wesley WR Texas Tech
95 Devin White LB Louisiana State
96 Kerrith Whyte RB Florida Atlantic
97 Greedy Williams DB Louisiana State
98 James Williams RB Washington State
99 Joejuan Williams DB Vanderbilt
100 Preston Williams WR Colorado State
101 Quinnen Williams NT Alabama
102 Trayveon Williams RB Texas A&M
103 Mack Wilson LB Alabama

The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:​

Player Pos College
1 Sean Adesanya DE Central Michigan
2 Blessuan Austin DB Rutgers
3 Jordan Brailford DE Oklahoma State
4 Keenen Brown TE Texas State
5 Byron Cowart DE Maryland
6 D’Andre Ferby RB Western Kentucky
7 P.J. Johnson DT Arizona
8 Daniel LaCamera K Texas A&M
9 L.J. Scott RB Michigan State

 The number of players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years:

Year Players Granted Special Eligibility   Year Players Granted Special Eligibility
2019 103 2014 98
2018 106 2013 73
2017 95 2012 65
2016 96 2011 56
2015 74 2010 53

