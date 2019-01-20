103 Underclassmen Have Declared For 2019 NFL Draft

The NFL announced this past week the names of 103 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft and 32 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 25-27 draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers only drafted one underclassman and that was their first-round selection, safety Terrell Edmunds out of Virginia Tech.

The following 32 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

Player Pos College 1 Rodney Anderson RB Oklahoma 2 Alex Barnes RB Kansas State 3 Ryan Bates T Penn State 4 Venzell Boulware G Miami 5 Hakeem Butler WR Iowa State 6 Xavier Crawford DB Central Michigan 7 Jamel Dean DB Auburn 8 Clelin Ferrell DE Clemson 9 Cody Ford T Oklahoma 10 Youhanna Ghaifan DT Wyoming 11 Joe Giles-Harris LB Duke 12 Penny Hart WR Georgia State 13 Tyree Jackson QB Buffalo 14 Daniel Jones QB Duke 15 Dre’Mont Jones DT Ohio State 16 Dawson Knox TE Mississippi 17 David Long LB West Virginia 18 Erik McCoy C Texas A&M 19 Jakobi Meyers WR North Carolina State 20 Anthony Nelson DE Iowa 21 Tony Pollard RB Memphis 22 Anthony Ratliff-Williams WR North Carolina 23 Dax Raymond TE Utah State 24 Quart’e Sapp LB Tennessee 25 Cortrelle Simpson WR Richmond 26 Sutton Smith DE Northern Illinois 27 Jarrett Stidham QB Auburn 28 William Sweet T North Carolina 29 Josiah Tauaefa LB Texas-San Antonio 30 Deionte Thompson DB Alabama 31 Jonah Williams T Alabama 32 Caleb Wilson TE UCLA

Each of the 103 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 14 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

The players granted special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft:

Player Pos College 1 Ed Alexander NT Louisiana State 2 Jeff Allison LB Fresno State 3 JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR Stanford 4 Mike Bell DB Fresno State 5 Amani Bledsoe DE Oklahoma 6 Nick Bosa DE Ohio State 7 Miles Boykin WR Notre Dame 8 A.J. Brown WR Mississippi 9 Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma 10 Sean Bunting DB Central Michigan 11 Brian Burns DE Florida State 12 Devin Bush LB Michigan 13 Hamp Cheevers DB Boston College 14 Damarea Crockett RB Missouri 15 Maxx Crosby DE Eastern Michigan 16 Tyrel Dodson LB Texas A&M 17 Greg Dortch WR Wake Forest 18 Clifton Duck DB Appalachian State 19 Jovon Durante WR Florida Atlantic 20 David Edwards T Wisconsin 21 Bobby Evans T Oklahoma 22 Datryan Evans TE Friends 23 Noah Fant TE Iowa 24 Jazz Ferguson WR Northwestern State, La. 25 Malik Gant DB Marshall 26 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB Florida 27 Rashan Gary DE Michigan 28 Zach Gentry TE Michigan 29 Kevin Givens DT Penn State 30 Jalen Guyton WR North Texas 31 Mecole Hardman WR Georgia 32 Kelvin Harmon WR North Carolina State 33 N’Keal Harry WR Arizona State 34 Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio State 35 Darrell Henderson RB Memphis 36 Nate Herbig G Stanford 37 Justice Hill RB Oklahoma State 38 Trysten Hill DT Central Florida 39 T.J. Hockenson TE Iowa 40 Joshuwa Holloman RB Eastern Michigan 41 Elijah Holyfield RB Georgia 42 Travis Homer RB Miami 43 Amani Hooker DB Iowa 44 Lil’Jordan Humphrey WR Texas 45 Joe Jackson DE Miami 46 Josh Jacobs RB Alabama 47 Andre James T UCLA 48 Darryl Johnson DE North Carolina A&T 49 Diontae Johnson WR Toledo 50 Tyron Johnson WR Oklahoma State 51 Michael Jordan G Ohio State 52 Vosean Joseph LB Florida 53 Tre Lamar LB Clemson 54 Dexter Lawrence DT Clemson 55 Justin Layne DB Michigan State 56 Greg Little T Mississippi 57 David Long DB Michigan 58 Julian Love DB Notre Dame 59 Alize Mack TE Notre Dame 60 Alexander Mattison RB Boise State 61 Connor McGovern G Penn State 62 D.K. Metcalf WR Mississippi 63 Shareef Miller DE Penn State 64 Dillon Mitchell WR Oregon 65 David Montgomery RB Iowa State 66 Trayvon Mullen DB Clemson 67 Byron Murphy DB Washington 68 Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma 69 Isaac Nauta TE Georgia 70 Chidi Okeke T Tennessee State 71 Ed Oliver DT Houston 72 Jachai Polite DE Florida 73 Ryan Pulley DB Arkansas 74 Taylor Rapp DB Washington 75 Riley Ridley WR Georgia 76 Tyler Roemer T San Diego State 77 Miles Sanders RB Penn State 78 Jordan Scarlett RB Florida 79 Kendall Sheffield DB Ohio State 80 Jeffery Simmons DT Mississippi State 81 Devin Singletary RB Florida Atlantic 82 Darius Slayton WR Auburn 83 Irv Smith TE Alabama 84 Kaden Smith TE Stanford 85 Saivion Smith DB Alabama 86 Benny Snell RB Kentucky 87 Dredrick Snelson WR Central Florida 88 Jace Sternberger TE Texas A&M 89 Jawaan Taylor T Florida 90 Darwin Thompson RB Utah State 91 John Ursua WR Hawaii 92 Kahale Warring TE San Diego State 93 Mike Weber RB Ohio State 94 Antoine Wesley WR Texas Tech 95 Devin White LB Louisiana State 96 Kerrith Whyte RB Florida Atlantic 97 Greedy Williams DB Louisiana State 98 James Williams RB Washington State 99 Joejuan Williams DB Vanderbilt 100 Preston Williams WR Colorado State 101 Quinnen Williams NT Alabama 102 Trayveon Williams RB Texas A&M 103 Mack Wilson LB Alabama

The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:​

Player Pos College 1 Sean Adesanya DE Central Michigan 2 Blessuan Austin DB Rutgers 3 Jordan Brailford DE Oklahoma State 4 Keenen Brown TE Texas State 5 Byron Cowart DE Maryland 6 D’Andre Ferby RB Western Kentucky 7 P.J. Johnson DT Arizona 8 Daniel LaCamera K Texas A&M 9 L.J. Scott RB Michigan State

