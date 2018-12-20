Watch: Keith Butler’s Disguises Lead To His Best Playcall Of 2018

Once again, we’re back talking to the tape. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has slowly gotten better in hiding and disguising its coverages as the defense has gotten more comfortable and worked together more. That came in clutch Sunday against the New England Patriots. The Steelers weren’t going to win without doing so.
In this video, we look at four plays that show it, ending with Joe Haden’s interception. While Haden made a great play, it was one of Butler’s best calls of the season. As always, thanks for watching and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.