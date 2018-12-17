The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Patriots Recap, Big TD Play Breakdown, Draft Pick Contributions & More

Season 9, Episode 62 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking some about the Pittsburgh Steelers big Sunday home win over the New England Patriots.

We start with giving a complete overview of the Steelers Sunday win over the Patriots complete with covering the game’s biggest moments and plays. We discuss the contributions made by two of the Steelers 2018 draft picks, running back Jaylen Samuels and wide receiver James Washington. We also discuss the solid play of the Steelers offensive line in addition to the team’s primary defensive scheme used most of the game.

Alex and I then spend a lot of time breaking down the Patriots big touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady to wide receiver Chris Hogan in the first quarter and how a blown assignment by played a big role in that.

We talk about how little the Steelers ran the football in the first three quarters of the game with the difference this week being they were much more successful when they did run.

The Patriots penalties and drops played a big part in Sundays game as did their offenses failure to get players other than tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Julian Edelman heavily involved in the passing game. We go over the big mistake that Brady made in the game with the interception that cornerback Joe Haden corralled.

What should the Steelers do with kicker Chris Boswell after him missing another field goal attempt on Sunday and then following it up with a longer make? We discuss that topic briefly.

We go through the game possession by possession and offer our opinions and analysis along the way. We close this show out with a quick look ahead at the Steelers Week 16 game in addition to another contest that will be worth watching.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

