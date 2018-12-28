The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bengals Preview, Boswell To IR, Butler Gaffe, Team MVP, Weekly Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 66 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers placing kicker Chris Boswell on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Friday morning and what that might mean for his future moving forward. We also talk briefly about the team’s new kicker that was signed on Friday, Matt McCrane.

The Steelers voted wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster the team MVP for 2018 on Thursday so Alex and I discuss that topic and if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger should have been the choice. We also go over some Steelers starting field possession stats from this season.

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler made a huge gaffe during an interview with Bob Labriola on steelers.com, so we address him seemingly not knowing that Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert has been on out for the season for several, several weeks now. We also go over what Butler had to say on Thursday about the 3rd and 20 conversion his unit gave up late in the team’s Sunday road loss to the New Orleans Saints.

We quickly address the Steelers injury report heading into Friday’s practice.

The Steelers had some big defensive pass interference calls go against them on Sunday in New Orleans so Alex and I go over a few stats related to that specific penalty from this season.

We move on to breaking down the Steelers Sunday home game against the Bengals as we look at both sides of the football for Cincinnati and review their latest injury report.

We close out this show by reading and answering a few emails we received from listeners which mostly address the Steelers offense and future status of a few coaches. We end things with our picks of all the week 17 NFL games against the spread and that includes our score predictions for the Steelers game against the Bengals.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2018-dec-28-episode-1106

