Steelers Vs. Saints 2018 Week 16: Game Time, Line, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 16
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (12-2)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
Site: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (74,295) • New Orleans, La.
Playing Surface: FieldTurf
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Saints -6.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 10-2-1 SU in its last 13 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing New Orleans
New Orleans is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games
New Orleans is 12-1 SU in its last 13 games
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New Orleans’s last 5 games
New Orleans is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home
New Orleans is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home
New Orleans is 2-3-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone OVER in 4 of New Orleans’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
Steelers Injuries
RB James Conner (ankle) – Out
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (groin) – Questionable
Saints Injuries:
T Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) – Out
Game Release:Steelers_Notes_12182018
Game Capsule:Week 16 Capsules-pages-14