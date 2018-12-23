Steelers Vs. Saints 2018 Week 16: Game Time, Line, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 16

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (12-2)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Site: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (74,295) • New Orleans, La.

Playing Surface: FieldTurf

TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Saints -6.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 10-2-1 SU in its last 13 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing New Orleans

New Orleans is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games

New Orleans is 12-1 SU in its last 13 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New Orleans’s last 5 games

New Orleans is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home

New Orleans is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

New Orleans is 2-3-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone OVER in 4 of New Orleans’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Steelers Injuries

RB James Conner (ankle) – Out

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (groin) – Questionable

Saints Injuries:

T Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) – Out

Game Release:

Game Capsule: