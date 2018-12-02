Steelers Vs. Chargers: Inactives For Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for their Week 13 Sunday night home game against the Los Angeles and as expected, it includes the names of the two players who ended the week listed as out and doubtful on the team’s Friday injury report.

Inactive Sunday night against the Chargers after ending the week listed as out on the Steelers injury report is tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee). This will mark the sixth consecutive game that Gilbert has missed with his knee injury. Tackle Matt Feiler is expected to start at right tackle once again for the Steelers.

Also inactive for the Steelers Sunday night due to injury is safety Morgan Burnett (back). Burnett ended the week listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report. With Burnett out Sunday night, rookie safety Marcus Allen is dressed for the first time this season.

The Steelers other Sunday afternoon Week 13 inactives are all officially considered healthy scratches and they are quarterback Mason Rudolph, tackle Zach Banner, defensive end L.T Walton, cornerback Cameron Sutton and wide receiver James Washington.

Despite ending the week listed as questionable, Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (pectoral) is active Sunday night. Washington is inactive for the 2nd time this season.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

T Marcus Gilbert

S Morgan Burnett

DE L.T. Walton

T Zach Banner

WR James Washington

CB Cameron Sutton

Chargers Inactive Players

RB Melvin Gordon

CB Jeff Richards

DE Chris Landrum

C Cole Toner

T Joe Barksdale

G Forrest Lamp

NT Brandon Mebane