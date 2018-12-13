Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 15: Gilbert, Conner Remain Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday home game against the New England Patriots and the Thursday offering includes a few tiny positive developments even though two players sat out practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing again on Thursday for the Steelers were tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and running back James Conner (ankle) and thus it’s not looking good for either to play Sunday against the Patriots. Gilbert has missed the team’s last seven games with his injury while Conner missed his first game of the season last Sunday with his ankle injury.

Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner hinted on Thursday, however, that Conner doesn’t necessarily need to practice this week in order to play Sunday because he’s played and practiced so much this season.

Should Conner ultimately be sidelined again this weekend, rookie Jaylen Samuels and veteran Stevan Ridley will likely once again divvy up the work at the running back position. As for Gilbert likely to be sidelined again, look for backup Matt Feiler to start again at right tackle.

after sitting out on Wednesday, center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), safety Sean Davis (knee) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (ribs) all practiced fully on Thursday. Davis, who was a surprise addition to the Steelers Wednesday injury report, looks like he’ll play Sunday against the Patriots.

After being listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday, Steelers outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle) practiced fully on Thursday and thus appears to be on track to play Sunday against the Patriots. Chickillo played last Sunday despite ending the week listed as questionable on the team’s Friday injury report with his ankle issue.