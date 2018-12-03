Steelers Open Monday As 11.5-Point Consensus Road Favorites Over Raiders In Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 season took another turn for the worse Sunday night with a 33-30 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The 7-4-1 Steelers, who have now lost back-to-back games, will now begin to ready themselves for a Week 14 Sunday road game against the 2-9 Oakland Raiders. The Steelers opened Monday a consensus 11.5-point road favorite over the Raiders, according to vegasinsider.com.

The Raiders suffered their ninth loss of the season on Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-33. In that loss, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 29 of his 38 total pass attempts for 285 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. Carr enters Week 14 having completed 69.2% of his pass attempts for 3,112 yards with 16 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He’s also been sacked 38 times so far this season.

The Raiders running attack is currency led by running back Doug Martin, who enters Week 14 with 445 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 105 total carries. Fellow Raiders running back Jalen Richard leads Oakland in receptions with 56 entering week 14 while tight end Jared Cook leads the team in receiving yardage with 709 yards on 54 receptions. Cook also currently leads the Raiders in touchdown receptions with 6.

Defensively for the Raiders, linebacker Tahir Whitehead currently leads the team in total tackles with 94. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst leads the team in sacks with 4 entering Week 14 while second year cornerback Gareon Conley leads in passes defensed with 11. Conley also has 2 of the Raiders 9 total interceptions on the season.

The Raiders two wins this season came against the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals. Only one of those wins came at home, however.

The Steelers and the Raiders have met each other 28 times (including 6 postseason games) in total, with the Oakland winning 15 games and the Pittsburgh winning the other 13. The Raiders have also won the last three meetings in games played in Oakland with their last such victory coming during the 2013 regular season. The Steelers last win in Oakland came during the 1995 regular season.

