Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 16: Conner Ruled Out; JuJu Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what is likely to be their final injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Sunday road game against the New Orleans Saints and the Friday offering shows that one player has been ruled out for that contest and another one entering the weekend as questionable.

After failing to practice again on Friday, running back James Conner (knee) is now listed as out for the Steelers road game against the Saints on the team’s injury report. With Conner sidelined for a third-consecutive game on Sunday rookie Jaylen Samuels is expected to start again with veteran Stevan Ridley backing him up.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (groin) ends the week listed as questionable on the Steelers injury report after failing to practice on Friday. Smith-Schuster was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday after failing to finish practice due to a groin injury. Should Smith-Schuster ultimately not play against the Saints, rookie wide receiver James Washington might start in his place.

Ending the week without game status designations on Friday after practicing fully again for the Steelers are safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (ankle), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (knee), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (ribs).