Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 15: Gilbert Ruled Out; Conner, Switzer Both Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what is likely to be their final injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday home game against the New England Patriots and the Friday offering shows two players as being questionable for that contest with one other being officially ruled out.

After failing to practice again on Friday, tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) is now listed as out for the Steelers home game against the Patriots on the team’s injury report. With Gilbert sidelined for an eighth consecutive game on Sunday backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler is once again expected to start at right tackle.

Steelers running back James Conner (ankle) ends the week listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis on Friday. Conner, who sat out last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, had previously failed to practice on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be interesting to see if he’s ultimately deemed healthy enough to play on Sunday. The Steelers have rookie Jaylen Samuels and veteran Stevan Ridley ready should Conner be unable to play a second Sunday in a row.

Wide receiver Ryan Switzer (ankle) also ends the week listed as questionable on the Steelers injury report. Switzer was added to the report on Friday after being limited in practice with an ankle injury.

Ending the week without game status designations on Friday after practicing fully again for the Steelers are outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle), safety Sean Davis (knee), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (ribs).