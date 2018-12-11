Rocky Bleier Weighs In On Pittsburgh: ‘I’m Done,’ Suggests They Could Move On From Tomlin

Want to know what Rocky Bleier thinks? Rocky Bleier is going to tell you what he thinks.

Yesterday afternoon, he posted a short Facebook video giving his take on the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers. And as expected, it isn’t pretty.

“Here’s my take on the Steelers,” Bleier said. “I’m done. They’ve ripped my heart out. With the talent they have, how can they lose three out of the last four games and in the manner that they did?”

Bleier didn’t hold back his thoughts on specific players either. He said Chris Boswell should probably go home for failing to put the team in position to win. Boz has now missed six kicks this season and there’s a legitimate question if he’ll be the team’s kicker by the end of today. He missed two field goals Sunday, including the game-tying attempt, and clanked an extra point in off the right upright.

Next up on his airing of the grievances was the defense. Specifically, defensive coordinator Keith Butler.

“Simple premise. If an opponent can not score, then you can not lose the game. If you have an offense that can come from behind, put you in position to win, then as a defense you can not let your opponent march down the field and strip you of your dignity. This season, it’s happened too often. Something has to be done. If you’re pointing fingers, then maybe Keith Butler has to go.”

Butler’s odds of sticking around sure don’t look great right now. The fact this struggling defense is taking on the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints the next two weeks might end up being the nail in the coffin. Both teams rank in the top six in points scored and are top ten in passing yards.

He ended things with the implication that if the Steelers can’t quickly turn things around, Mike Tomlin will be on the hot seat.

“How they fare will dictate the team’s future. And it may be without Tomlin.”

Of course, Bleier is just speculating – let’s make that very clear – but it’ll be a sentiment shared by plenty of Steelers’ fans if they miss the playoffs.

You can see his whole video below.