NFL GameDay Falsely Represented 2 Audio Clips From Roethlisberger Sunday Morning

The NFL Network really had some shady editing Sunday morning when it came to the segment they did on the Pittsburgh Steelers and what happened to them for them to be on the outside looking in entering the final week of the regular season.

During the segment, a few audio clips from a radio interview that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did following the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos were stitched together to make it sound like he was very upset with wide receiver Antonio Brown following that contest.

You can hear the audio stitched together below courtesy of our very own Alex Kozora.

“I talked to AB, like ‘AB, you have to come flat. You can’t be out there if you’re not going to make those kinds plays for us.”

In reality, the first half of those stitched together quotes was indeed Roethlisbefger talking about the interception he throw late in the game against the Broncos. Below, however, is the full quote.

“He did undercut AB. Who knows what would have happened. That’s where I talked to AB, like ‘AB, you have to come flat. You can’t drift in the end zone because those undercuts can happen.'”

The second half of the manufactured audio clip, however, was Roethlisberger talking about the missed deep pass in that game to rookie wide receiver James Washington. Below is that full quote.

“James needs to just run through that and it’s a touchdown. JuJu’s was a little tougher but James’, he needs to make that play. Yes, he’s a rookie, but you can’t be out there if you’re not going to make those kinds plays for us.”

As you can see, this is very shady by the NFL Network and the NFL Gameday crew and they need to be called out for these actions.

Both of those clips can be found in the one interview below: