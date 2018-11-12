The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Panthers Game Final Thoughts, AFC North Standings, Defense Status & More

Season 9, Episode 47 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, I open with some news about the podcast.

Alex Kozora and I then move on to discuss what happened on Sunday around the NFL in Week 10 and especially when it comes to the two other AFC North teams that played. We go over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday home loss to the New Orleans Saints and the subsequent Monday firing of their defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

Will the AFC North have three new head coaches in 2019? Alex and I discuss the possibility of that being the case.

We also discuss the rest of the AFC in the first half of this show and that includes talk about who the best team is exiting Week 10 of the regular season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will next play the Jacksonville Jaguars, so we talk a little about how their next opponent may have lost a few offensive linemen to injuries in their Sunday loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I give our final thoughts on the Steelers Thursday night home win over the Carolina Panthers. We also discuss the collective play of the Steelers pass defense over the course of the last five weeks and if the jury should still be out on that unit until the month of December. We go over some ANY/A stats related to the play of the Steelers defense.

Alex and I slowly go through the entire Thursday night game in this show and we take time out to detail several big plays that happened on both side of the football in addition to talking about a few individual performances.

We wrap up this Monday show by talking some about the state of the Steelers offense, the status of running back Le’Veon Bell with Tuesday’s deadline now a little more than 24 hours away, and a few other smaller talking points.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

