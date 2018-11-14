The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Jaguars Early Preview, Bell’s Deadline Day Decision, Tomlin Tuesday & More

Season 9, Episode 48 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I open by talking about the Tuesday reporting deadline for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell passing without any action on his part.

Alex and I review the decisions Bell made this offseason and if his plan all along were to sit out the entire season. We also discuss if we think he made the right decision and go over some salary figures of his regarding how much he’ll need to get from a team next offseason to get himself back even with what the Steelers were prepared to give him in July of 2017.

Has the Steelers situation with Bell and fellow running back James Conner given us a new lesson on just how fungible the position both play can be? We discuss that and go over the rest of the Steelers running back depth and if an outsider should be signed.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin undated the health of his team on Tuesday so we discuss the players to watch for on this week’s injury report. We also talk about Tomlin’s responses to the numerous questions about Bell he got on Tuesday.

In the second half of the show Alex and I are joined by John Reid, who covers the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Florida Times-Union. We spend about 25 minutes with John as he helps us get ready for the Sunday game between the Jaguars and Steelers in Jacksonville. We discuss the Jaguars organization, quarterback Blake Bortles, the team’s defensive play to date this season, injured players and much more.

If not already doing so, please make sure you are following John on Twitter at @JohnReid64 and read his work online here: https://www.jacksonville.com/sports/pro/jaguars

Alex and I wrap up this Wednesday show with more talk about the Jaguars, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger being named the AFC Offensive Player of Week 10 and more.

